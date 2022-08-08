The Trader Joe's Ice Cream That Makes Some People Lose Control

The TJ's Peanuts for Chocolate! Ice Cream is clearly meant for fans of texture: The pint is filled with crunchy pieces of chocolate peanut butter Joe-Joe's (Trader Joes' answer to the Oreo) and a sticky swirl of peanut butter through rich chocolate ice cream. True to its name, fans seem to be going "peanuts" for the treat.

Recently, several shoppers on Reddit confessed to having finished off the peanut butter chocolate ice cream in one sitting. "I loved putting an extra scoop of peanut butter w it, but stopped buying them bc I had no self control," wrote one fan. Another related, "first time I bought it, I ate the whole pint in 2 days. Now, I can't let myself buy it."

A comment on a separate Reddit discussion went so far as to claim that the Trader Joe's version was "hands down best Chocolate PB Ice cream" they'd ever had. While many complained of losing all self control when it comes to the Peanuts for Chocolate! ice cream, others have found it to be disappointingly light on the peanuts. One fan pointed out that the ice cream was misleading at best, with no actual peanuts and very little peanut butter. For some users, though, that's exactly what makes it so hard to stop eating: "Not enough peanut butter in mine. I hate half of it digging for it. Lol," one shopper revealed. While not all users see eye to eye on the ice cream, an overwhelming majority make one warning clear: It makes it very hard to put your spoon down.