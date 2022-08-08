The Disturbing Allegations That Landed A Former Blue Bell CEO In Court

With a scoop in hand and a bowl on the counter, opening an ice cream pint brings a sweet reward. From simple vanilla to indulgent mix-ins, that frozen dessert has many people screaming for more. Sometimes, however, digging into ice cream gets you more than you bargained for. Although Blue Bell ice cream might have the tagline "the best ice cream in the country," the listeria outbreak associated with its products — the reason Blue Bell had to shut down its factories in 2015 — has churned more than just a cautionary tale about food safety (via CDC).

The FDA, among other agencies, oversees foodservice companies to ensure that products are safe for consumption. Through periodic testing, food that potentially could cause illness can be removed from shelves. Frequently hearing about recalls for everything from ready-made salads to peanut butter, consumers have become well-versed in the realm of emergency notices that have people tossing containers to avoid potential health problems.

While companies surely feel the pain of recalls in the form of empty shelves and lost profits, they sometimes see a bigger ripple effect from the fallout. For former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse, a federal lawsuit could have him forfeiting more than just a single scoop of his finances. Accused of putting profits before people while his company's ice cream made people sick, Kruse will appear before a jury this month to argue that he did not knowingly sell unsafe food to the public, as prosecutors say he did (via Reuters).