Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts

As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.

In any business, proper marketing is one of the most important aspects to keeping doors open — whether or not there's a pandemic or global food inflation crisis going on. Marketing helps brands promote a product according to what customers want, need, and feel aligns with their personal values. Papa John's seems to be taking a page right out of the book, making discounting moves that don't always match those used by other national pizza chains, but appear to be working well for its own business.