There's Now A Restaurant Just For The Bachelor Fans

Will you accept this latte? While the Bachelor Nation reserves Monday nights for rose ceremonies, romance, and a serving of drama, that connection with the popular reality show extends beyond the screen. Over the years, fans have watched weddings, cried over break-ups, and even enjoyed a few food and beverage offerings from their favorite "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars. Now married couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti run Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge. While the couple might have met on "Bachelor in Paradise," this Rhode Island restaurant might be the Bachelor-esque escape that fans have dreamt about.

According to Bachelor Nation, the Rhode Island-based restaurant officially opened in December 2021. As seen on the company's Instagram page, the location hosts periodic "Bachelor" watching parties, and special events. Occasionally, stars from the show stop by for a visit. Little nods to the show are seen throughout, like the sign above the fireplace referencing Monday night wine watching parties and Tuesday morning coffee recaps (via Instagram). With events like karaoke nights and trivia fundraisers, this establishment looks to bring all the laughs and none of the tears associated with the show. Although many people visit because of the fandom, the classic coffee house menu and late-night food offerings should bring guests back to the table time and again. For Bachelor Nation fans, this special endeavor looks to be a flavorful happily ever after.