There's Now A Restaurant Just For The Bachelor Fans
Will you accept this latte? While the Bachelor Nation reserves Monday nights for rose ceremonies, romance, and a serving of drama, that connection with the popular reality show extends beyond the screen. Over the years, fans have watched weddings, cried over break-ups, and even enjoyed a few food and beverage offerings from their favorite "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" stars. Now married couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti run Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge. While the couple might have met on "Bachelor in Paradise," this Rhode Island restaurant might be the Bachelor-esque escape that fans have dreamt about.
According to Bachelor Nation, the Rhode Island-based restaurant officially opened in December 2021. As seen on the company's Instagram page, the location hosts periodic "Bachelor" watching parties, and special events. Occasionally, stars from the show stop by for a visit. Little nods to the show are seen throughout, like the sign above the fireplace referencing Monday night wine watching parties and Tuesday morning coffee recaps (via Instagram). With events like karaoke nights and trivia fundraisers, this establishment looks to bring all the laughs and none of the tears associated with the show. Although many people visit because of the fandom, the classic coffee house menu and late-night food offerings should bring guests back to the table time and again. For Bachelor Nation fans, this special endeavor looks to be a flavorful happily ever after.
What makes Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge a destination for Bachelor fans?
Located in South Kingston, Rhode Island, Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge is the creation of married couple Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, two former Bachelor Nation members who met and fell in love on "Bachelor in Paradise." While Haibon told People that it was his dream to open a restaurant, this slightly themed incarnation was not necessarily what he originally envisioned. He said, "We're very lucky that we ended up falling in love and met because of The Bachelor. Legitimately, there would be no Audrey's without The Bachelor."
The menu includes nods to the reality television program. From "After the Final Rose" bites to coffee drinks like "A Trip To Paradise" and "The Most Dramatic Mocha Ever," the slight tongue-in-cheek humor is well-appreciated by fans. Even though the connection gets people in the door, the food and beverages need to shine. According to the Yelp reviews, the majority of diners have a positive response. They appreciate some of the specialty coffees, cozy atmosphere, and friendly staff. Although there have been many tears shed during a rose ceremony, Audrey's Coffee House & Lounge looks to toast to a long-lasting romance that fans will never want to let go of.