How Real Good Foods Wants To Stand Out With Its New Breaded Chicken

Homemade crispy chicken nuggets, nuggets from the frozen food aisle, or McDonald's famous version are all a piece of bite-size goodness for both kids and kids at heart. According to market research company Kerry, the love for this golden finger food increased dramatically during the pandemic, offering individuals and families an easy and "comforting" food for lunch, dinner, or whenever hunger strikes. Consumers' love for chicken nuggets hasn't waned, and during their research, Kerry discovered the qualities fans of this food desire. Kate Bailey, principal sensory and consumer scientist at Kerry, says, "Almost all the respondents, regardless of nationality, expressed need for a certain intensity of chicken flavour, and more golden colour."

There are plenty of chicken nugget brands, particularly when it comes to the frozen variety that you can heat up at home. From Purdue to Tyson to Banquet, and every brand in between, the market is clearly established. But there's always room for more — especially for fans of the golden bites — and frozen food producer Real Good Foods is throwing a new offering into the ring (per PR Newswire).