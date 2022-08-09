How Real Good Foods Wants To Stand Out With Its New Breaded Chicken
Homemade crispy chicken nuggets, nuggets from the frozen food aisle, or McDonald's famous version are all a piece of bite-size goodness for both kids and kids at heart. According to market research company Kerry, the love for this golden finger food increased dramatically during the pandemic, offering individuals and families an easy and "comforting" food for lunch, dinner, or whenever hunger strikes. Consumers' love for chicken nuggets hasn't waned, and during their research, Kerry discovered the qualities fans of this food desire. Kate Bailey, principal sensory and consumer scientist at Kerry, says, "Almost all the respondents, regardless of nationality, expressed need for a certain intensity of chicken flavour, and more golden colour."
There are plenty of chicken nugget brands, particularly when it comes to the frozen variety that you can heat up at home. From Purdue to Tyson to Banquet, and every brand in between, the market is clearly established. But there's always room for more — especially for fans of the golden bites — and frozen food producer Real Good Foods is throwing a new offering into the ring (per PR Newswire).
Grain-free & Gluten-free
What sets Real Good Foods' Breaded Chicken Nuggets apart from others in the market? These nuggets are 100% grain-free and gluten-free (per PR Newswire), and are packed with 23 grams of protein and contain 3 grams of net carbs per serving. Additionally, Real Good Foods is offering chicken strips, and a buffalo version of both strips and nuggets if you fancy a little heat. You can find this new nugget in the frozen food aisles of Walmart, Stop & Shop, Giant Eagle, Safeway Albertsons, and realgoodfoods.com.
So how do these chicken nuggets measure up against the competition when it comes to nutrition? Per the brand's website, a 4-ounce serving of Real Good Foods' nuggets contains 170 calories and 7 grams of fat. Comparatively, Bell & Evans chicken nuggets, which Serious Eats ranks as the best tasting chicken nugget out there, list that a 4-ounce serving contains 200 calories, 21 grams of protein, 9 grams of fat on its nutritional information. You can also match Real Good Foods' up to your favorite store-bought chicken nuggets. But if you prefer to take a homemade approach to chicken nuggets, you may want to try out our recipe for gluten-free chicken nuggets at home.