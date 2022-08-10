Martha Stewart's Tear Jerking Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

The 73-year-old singer and "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John died peacefully in her home yesterday due to cancer complications (via Instagram). The "Physical" singer was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and then was diagnosed two more times throughout the years, leading her to advocate for early screening and create the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (via CNN).

According to the foundation's official website, its goal is to "fund research into plant-based medicine and other holistic and wellness therapies." Speaking of plant-based, Newton-John went vegan with the help of her daughter because she really believed in food as medicine (per Veg News). Fellow performers, family, and friends have been posting beautiful tributes to Newton-John on social media, and a common thread is despite her multiple cancer diagnoses, she was a positive force in people's lives.

"Olivia was the essence of summer — her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her," Stockard Channing, the actress who played Betty Rizzo in "Grease," told People. "I will miss her enormously." Fellow singer Dionne Warwick wrote on Twitter, "Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with." It's clear that Newton-John positively impacted many lives, including Martha Stewart's.