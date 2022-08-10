Walker Hayes Might Open An Applebees Based On His Hit Song

"Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night," begins a viral verse of Walker Hayne's hit 2021 summer bop "Fancy Like," which shot the Alabama-based country singer to the top of the charts last year and brought the American casual dining franchise along for the ride. Hayne goes on to share that he "Got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake," made even more decadent with "whipped cream on the top too." When the song started proliferating all over TikTok, it inspired Applebee's to bring back its Oreo shake after the cookie-swirled dessert had been temporarily discontinued in the early months of the pandemic. Not long after, Applebee's even launched a campaign to "celebrate date night across America" with two commercials that featured the singer and his fans performing the official "Fancy Like" TikTok dance.

Evidently, the Haye-Applebee's alliance is still going strong. The singer recently let on that Nashville's bustling Broadway Street might be playing host to a "Fancy Like" Applebee's in the near future.