The Unexpected Product Junior's Cheesecake Fans Can Now Buy

If you live in New York City — or if you've ever even visited the Big Apple — there's a good chance you're familiar with Junior's Cheesecake. Maybe you've eaten a slice of the "world famous" dessert or maybe you've just walked by one of its five locations in NYC. Regardless, Junior's has been an institution in the city since it first opened its doors in 1950.

Even if you don't frequent New York, you can still get your Junior's fix. Not only can you order any flavor cheesecake online (including samplers and seasonal picks), you can also find Junior's cakes at Costco stores across the country. And now, there's a new way to enjoy Junior's, and it doesn't involve eating. The bakery has partnered with Literie Candles to create a cheesecake-scented candle. "As a born and raised New Yorker there are few things as recognizable as a slice of Junior's cheesecake," Literie founder Erica Werber told the New York Daily News. Here's what you need to know about the new Junior's candle, including where to buy it.