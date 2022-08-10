Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors

One thing that stands out about Doritos is the number of flavors they come in. While some Doritos flavors are better than others, the excitement around a new release still tends to garner attention. Fresh from the news that the fan-favorite Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch will be making a return, the company has taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of two new, unexpected flavors: ketchup and spicy mustard.

While the replies show that the new flavors caught many fans off-guard, these choices are not that surprising, especially given the prominence of these particular condiments during the summer season. One user responded, "EEW!!! Come on now...you guys are better than this! WTF." Another user stated, "we fully thought you were kidding about the mustard flavor, but now we are shaking in our boots."

However, some fans were excited to try the condiment-inspired Doritos, and some even shared what they thought about them after eating them. One user stated, "I've loved the ketchup Doritos since they first came out in Canada, super hyped to try the mustard ones." Another tweet said, "Spicy Mustard? I was kidding, but I am for it." The flavors are now available for a limited time only on snacks.com.