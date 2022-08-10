What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like
Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?
Perhaps the flavor itself isn't what gets people talking, but it's instead the idea of trying to put a flavor to something fantastical. For Coca-Cola, their newest soda venture involves selling folks the flavor of "Dreamland." Described by Coke as a soda that "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious," "Dreamworld" is another one of Coke's "fantasy flavors." One of the earlier fantasy flavors, known as "Starlight" (via Audacy), was described as having the flavor profiles of Skittles, cream soda, and burnt caramel (per CNET).
If "Starlight" is meant to capture the flavors of the boundless expanse of space, then what exactly does technicolor surrealism and the lingering human subconscious taste like?
Coca-Cola Dreamworld tastes like citrus
Although many psychologists have long tried to understand the nature of dreams, we can now rest easy knowing that we at least have some idea as to what our subconscious minds taste like. According to The Impulsive Buy, Coca-Cola "Dreamworld" apparently has a citrus-mango taste to it. The "tropical" taste, according to the review, could be because of two scenarios: the "dream" of living in a tropical paradise, or the mango being a "representation" of the dream life we wish we could have. Some very deep stuff for a soda.
FoodSided's review of Coca-Cola "Dreamworld" also described the drink as having a "citrus candy feel." The review also describes the citrus flavor as being just enough to draw a thirsty customer back in, tempting them to explore more of the sugary, tangy flavor hidden underneath the regular Coca-Cola flavor, much in the same way a dream beckons to a person.
According to CNN, cans and bottles of "Dreamworld" soda will be marked with a QR code that allows customers to access a virtual reality world, in which avatars can play games, dress up in a variety of outfits, and listen to music from a digital DJ. It seems most people are pleased with Coca-Cola "Dreamworld," at least for the most part. While Coca-Cola wants to invite people into its own unique take on dreams, there are some marketing nightmares Coke would want to be left forgotten.