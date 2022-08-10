What Coca-Cola's New Flavor 'Dreamland' Really Tastes Like

Have you ever wondered why companies try to make things sound so magical? Why can't they just tell us what flavor it is and get on with it? When you see something that boasts that it tastes "magical," what exactly does that imply? That it tastes like you would expect something magical to taste, or that you will be overcome with a feeling that you can only describe as magical? You then take a sip of it and find out that it kind of tastes like a lot of sugar mixed with artificial fruit flavors. What's so "magical" about that?

Perhaps the flavor itself isn't what gets people talking, but it's instead the idea of trying to put a flavor to something fantastical. For Coca-Cola, their newest soda venture involves selling folks the flavor of "Dreamland." Described by Coke as a soda that "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious," "Dreamworld" is another one of Coke's "fantasy flavors." One of the earlier fantasy flavors, known as "Starlight" (via Audacy), was described as having the flavor profiles of Skittles, cream soda, and burnt caramel (per CNET).

If "Starlight" is meant to capture the flavors of the boundless expanse of space, then what exactly does technicolor surrealism and the lingering human subconscious taste like?