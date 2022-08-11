Why We Could Soon See A New Fish On The Market

Some people enjoy discovering new foods, whether they're enticed by an exotic ingredient or a culinary innovation that produces a newfangled flavor. But, getting people to take that first bite can be about perception. Although many people might enjoy a kiwi in their fruit salad, some people might be less likely to have picked a Chinese gooseberry. It is the same food, but one description is more appetizing than the other. With fish, the right name can hook a consumer.

While the old saying about teaching a man to fish might be cliche, how and why fish arrives on the plate matters. The Smithsonian discusses sustainable fishing, the ecological impact, and how perception matters in the world of food. For example, the Patagonian toothfish brings images of a scary creature ready to bite back — even if it's on your plate delicately flavored with Thyme – but, a delectable plate of Chilean Sea Bass can have top billing on a menu. The thing is, they're both exactly the same fish — but the name matters. As chefs and consumers become more familiar with fishing practices and how to utilize certain species, there can be a wider net cast. In Illinois, a more enticing name hopes to have people jumping at the chance to cook a new fish on the market.