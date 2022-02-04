Geoffrey Zakarian's Chilean Sea Bass With Thyme Has Instagram Drooling

If you want to try out Zakarian's Chilean sea bass for dinner, then head over to his Instagram post to see his instructions. This is a pretty straightforward dish, and the best part is that everything can go in one pan before it goes into the oven, so there's less to clean up once you're done with your meal.

Start off with a layer of cherry tomatoes, slices of lemon, olive oil, and fresh herbs at the bottom of your sheet pan. A couple of the comments pointed out that Zakarian seems to have quite a bit of olive on his pan, and while he doesn't give an exact amount of olive oil, we think that you can adjust this to your liking. Zakarian then says to add 5 ounces of fish to your pan and top it off with some salt, pepper, and olive tapenade. Then finish the dish with some white wine and more fresh herbs before putting it in the oven for 15 minutes at 400 F.

While Zakarian uses thyme as his fresh herb of choice and Chilean sea bass, this recipe is super flexible. You can use whatever herbs that you have on hand and different types of fish. Plus, if you're not a fan of olives, feel free to skip the tapenade. And if you need more inspiration for your fish, try this simple baked recipe for mahi mahi.