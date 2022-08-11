Instagram Is Cracking Up At Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted Showdown Guest

In Gordon Ramsay's early days of food television, he stuck to the angry chef persona on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Over the years, we have seen a softer side of the chef on shows like "MasterChef Junior," where he is a kind mentor to the kids instead of screaming at them. He has certainly become more of a well-rounded culinary personality, branching out from being a judge on competition shows to having his own travel show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted."

So far, the show has brought the Scottish chef to Tasmania, Peru, Portugal, and beyond to learn about the local cuisine and find inspiration (via National Geographic). The travel show has been so popular that National Geographic has created a three-episode spin-off: "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown." In the first two episodes, Ramsay journeys to the U.K. to face his former proteges Paul Ainsworth and Mark Waldron in a cook-off (via Deadline). According to the episode descriptions, in the third episode, he travels to Costa Rica to compete against a very special guest.