Instagram Is Cracking Up At Gordon Ramsay's Uncharted Showdown Guest
In Gordon Ramsay's early days of food television, he stuck to the angry chef persona on shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Over the years, we have seen a softer side of the chef on shows like "MasterChef Junior," where he is a kind mentor to the kids instead of screaming at them. He has certainly become more of a well-rounded culinary personality, branching out from being a judge on competition shows to having his own travel show, "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted."
So far, the show has brought the Scottish chef to Tasmania, Peru, Portugal, and beyond to learn about the local cuisine and find inspiration (via National Geographic). The travel show has been so popular that National Geographic has created a three-episode spin-off: "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown." In the first two episodes, Ramsay journeys to the U.K. to face his former proteges Paul Ainsworth and Mark Waldron in a cook-off (via Deadline). According to the episode descriptions, in the third episode, he travels to Costa Rica to compete against a very special guest.
Gordon Ramsay will be facing off against his daughter Tilly in the final episode
We aren't sure what is more nerve-wracking for Gordon Ramsay, cliff jumping on England's Jurassic Coast, or cooking against his daughter Tilly in the third episode of "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown."
The chef recently posted a video on Instagram of him checking in on Tilly, who has already arrived in Costa Rica. "It's only been one day since we arrived and dad is already calling me," Tilly Ramsay said in the video. "It's like being out on a first date because dad's already checking up on me, clearly he's getting nervous that I'm going to win."
The playful relationship between Ramsay and his daughter had Instagram cracking up. "Those 2 are SO HILLARIOUS [sp] TOGETHER," commented one fan. "Tilly giving Gordon a hard time is one of my favorite things lol hilarious," said another fan. Ramsay fans can watch this epic showdown on National Geographic's website or stream on Disney+ in the near future.