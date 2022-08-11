Brian McGinn Tells What's Cooking On Netflix's Street Food USA And Chef's Table - Exclusive Interview

How do you decide which vendors you're going to showcase?

It's hard. One of the things that we've learned right away, we're in LA, a few of us are in New York, we're not experts ourselves on any of these places that we're featuring. We have developed a really great network of people. We work with local journalists and local researchers in all these cities, and we start with 12-15 cities, and then we narrow it down to the six or eight that we're going to really research in depth.

We ask our local researchers, "Who should we be thinking about, who do we want to be trying, who do we want to be meeting?" We always go into it from a place of humility, saying, "What do you want to share about your city with us? What do you think people need to see?" We follow them and we go and meet all the vendors, and then it comes back to what I was talking about earlier: How amazing do we think that fruit is, and how inspiring and how much do we connect with the personal journey of the chef? It's a real collaborative process, and over a couple of months, we narrow it down.

Do you have any production difficulties that goes along with documenting these food shows?

We're really lucky. We have an amazing team of people, and we've been lucky enough to make the show with those same folks pretty much for the whole time that we've been making "Street Food." It's nothing too crazy. When we were about to film in New Orleans, it was right after they'd had a hurricane down there, and that was certainly tough because we wanted to make sure that everyone was safe, and that we weren't going to be creating any extra difficulties, but also we wanted to highlight the city in that full throated New Orleans way that we have all come to love New Orleans as.

That's an example of the kind of obstacle that we overcome, but it's nothing compared to the obstacles that the actual vendors have overcome in their day to day lives.



What's the most challenging part of producing the series?

Casting, because there's always way more folks that we would love to feature, and way more cities, honestly. When you think about it, six cities to define what street food is in America is a small amount. We didn't go down to Texas, we would love to do that. We didn't do Chicago. There's so many amazing food cities that we didn't get a chance to do because we only had six cities, and we were trying to find a nice balance between them. That's the hardest part — it's casting, and narrowing down what we're actually going to do, because there's way more things than we actually have time and resources to cover.