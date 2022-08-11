27% Agree This Chain Restaurant Has The Worst Wings

Whether you're at a sports bar or a casual American restaurant, chances are high you'll find chicken wings on the menu. They're a favorite appetizer among Americans — according to the National Chicken Council, on Super Bowl Sunday alone, Americans consume about 1.42 billion wings (per Quartz).

Everyone has preferences when it comes to wings, too. Not only is there an ongoing debate about which shape is best — flats vs. drums — but there are also a ton of flavors available, from classic buffalo to spicy Old Bay to sweet teriyaki (and everything in between).

While you can order wings at many restaurants, not all poultry is created equal. Some places are better known for their wing lineups, such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Hooters. But of the popular chains, which one falls flat when it comes to their wings? Mashed polled 548 people across the country to find out which restaurant has the worst wings. Here's the spot that more than a quarter of people say is their least-favorite for chicken wings.