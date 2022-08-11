The Real Reason Walmart Is Struggling To Lure Budget Shoppers

Walmart has long reigned supreme among budget grocers. In fact, as of March of 2022, it sold more groceries than anyone else in the United States (as per Progressive Grocery). Walmart stores started offering groceries way back in 1988. Thirty-four years later the retail giant garners a whopping 60% of its income from grocery sales.

Logically, the company's sheer size should give it an advantage. Walmart operates a mind-boggling 5,342 locations nationwide. Now, admittedly, 600 of those are Sam's Clubs, which is owned and operated by Walmart. However, even if you remove Sam's Club, there are still 4,742 retail stores in the U.S. bearing the Walmart moniker. According to Walmart's chief merchandising officer, 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart. When you look at those numbers, it's almost surprising that the percentage isn't higher.

And yet somehow, despite their reputation for low prices and their absolutely enormous footprint, Walmart is losing sales and losing shoppers. So what gives? Is it the apocalypse? Are tanking sales the real reason Walmart just laid off hundreds of employees?