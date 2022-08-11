The Seasonal Muffins Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab
As of August 2022, the U.S. was in the midst of a record-setting heatwave, according to The Washington Post and Yale Climate Connections. Nevertheless, the arrival of autumn can only mean one thing if you're in the food biz: If you have a pumpkin spice-flavored product lined up for the fall season, then it's time to launch it. In fact, one might ask "what are you even waiting for?" Because many, including Krispy Kreme and Aldi, have already launched their 2022 version of pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that; and heatwave or not, consumers are clamoring bigtime. Why, even pumpkin-spiced cleaning products have found their way into supermarket aisles.
Never mind that this warm blend of "cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice," and/or cloves (via Webstaurant Store) is traditionally associated with "fall and early winter." And, let's try to forget that the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, might have been called the "Fall Harvest Latte," when it got its start in 2003 (via Starbucks). To that, we're going to say "fall, schmall" because according to AdWeek, pumpkin spice launches are happening earlier with each passing year. Currently jumping on the bandwagon, and not a moment too soon is Costco, with its fall seasonal muffin collection, including the much-awaited return of the pumpkin spice streusel muffin, according to Laura of Costco Hot Finds, a Costco superfan account on Instagram.
A hot find from Costco Hot Finds
"Pumpkin Streusel Muffins are back in the Costco Bakery!!!" Instagram user Costco Hot Finds posted on August 10, 2022. "These are all things pumpkin spice, cinnamon and sweetness. They're TOO good!!" If a picture tells a thousand words, imagine the power of the 24-second video accompanying this enthusiastic announcement. But, you don't have to imagine, because you can see for yourself as the camera pans over stacks of clear plastic boxes containing said pumpkin streusel muffins before cutting to a shot of one of these generously proportioned, deep-orange, streusel bedecked, cakes being sliced in half and slathered in butter.
Hungry yet? "If you're ready for pumpkin spice, you'll love this one," the voiceover says — ironically, we suspect, given reports by SWNS Digital, which suggest that at almost 50% of the population is ready for pumpkin spice all year round. According to Laura, the deal right now is you can pick up two six-muffin boxes for $8.99 and that you can expect a "hint of pumpkin spice" and a streusel topping that is "sweet with that slight crunch."
Although it isn't explicitly stated in the Costco Hot Finds Instagram post, it would seem prudent to assume that these muffins are being offered for a limited time while supplies last (per The Street). And since the post has already amassed over 13.2 thousand likes, and the comments consist mainly of users letting their friends in on the info, we're predicting supplies won't last long.