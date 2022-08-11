The Seasonal Muffins Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab

As of August 2022, the U.S. was in the midst of a record-setting heatwave, according to The Washington Post and Yale Climate Connections. Nevertheless, the arrival of autumn can only mean one thing if you're in the food biz: If you have a pumpkin spice-flavored product lined up for the fall season, then it's time to launch it. In fact, one might ask "what are you even waiting for?" Because many, including Krispy Kreme and Aldi, have already launched their 2022 version of pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that; and heatwave or not, consumers are clamoring bigtime. Why, even pumpkin-spiced cleaning products have found their way into supermarket aisles.

Never mind that this warm blend of "cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice," and/or cloves (via Webstaurant Store) is traditionally associated with "fall and early winter." And, let's try to forget that the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, might have been called the "Fall Harvest Latte," when it got its start in 2003 (via Starbucks). To that, we're going to say "fall, schmall" because according to AdWeek, pumpkin spice launches are happening earlier with each passing year. Currently jumping on the bandwagon, and not a moment too soon is Costco, with its fall seasonal muffin collection, including the much-awaited return of the pumpkin spice streusel muffin, according to Laura of Costco Hot Finds, a Costco superfan account on Instagram.