You Can Now Drink Assassin's Creed-Branded Whiskey

When it comes to whiskey, there might seem like there's a lot to learn, but once you know the difference between whiskey and bourbon, you're off to a great start. For people who want to become whiskey experts, we've made a list of 13 different whiskeys and what makes each one unique. But if you're looking for an extra-special whiskey and love video games, then this latest whiskey to join the market should go on your list of drinks to try.

According to FoodBeast, there's a new Assassin's Creed-branded whiskey on the market to commemorate the 15-year anniversary of the video game series. The Assassin's Creed Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the product of a partnership between Antheum Studios and the distillery Tennessee Legend. Robb Report points out that Antheum Studios is working to put more spirits on the market that are based on games, movies, and TV shows. Considering that there have already been a few other alcoholic drinks based off of video games recently (per Robb Report), fans could soon see more drinks based on their favorite games.