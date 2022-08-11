Here's Where You Can Taste Carl's Jr. And Hardee's 'Spicy Cowboy' Menu

If you love spicy sauces and hot peppers, there's a lot to be excited about in the fast food world. More and more brands are adding spicy items to their menus, and some products are hotter than others. Wendy's brought out a ranch sauce with ghost pepper, and Burger King was thinking along the same lines with its ghost pepper chicken nuggets. Based on our taste test, the Burger King nuggets didn't bring as much heat as we thought the ghost pepper name would imply, but if your spice tolerance isn't super high, ghost pepper anything might be risky.

For people who prefer milder peppers like jalapeños, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's "Spicy Cowboy" menu might be more appealing. All of the items on this latest menu come topped with jalapeños, but for now, there's a slight catch.

Since this "Spicy Cowboy" menu is still in its testing phase, the menu is only available in a few cities. QSR Magazine reports that the "Spicy Cowboy" menu is being tested in Bakersfield, California; Terre Haute, Indiana; and Little Rock, Arkansas. If it's successful, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's stores across the country could start selling these spicy new items.