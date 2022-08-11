Here's Where You Can Taste Carl's Jr. And Hardee's 'Spicy Cowboy' Menu
If you love spicy sauces and hot peppers, there's a lot to be excited about in the fast food world. More and more brands are adding spicy items to their menus, and some products are hotter than others. Wendy's brought out a ranch sauce with ghost pepper, and Burger King was thinking along the same lines with its ghost pepper chicken nuggets. Based on our taste test, the Burger King nuggets didn't bring as much heat as we thought the ghost pepper name would imply, but if your spice tolerance isn't super high, ghost pepper anything might be risky.
For people who prefer milder peppers like jalapeños, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's "Spicy Cowboy" menu might be more appealing. All of the items on this latest menu come topped with jalapeños, but for now, there's a slight catch.
Since this "Spicy Cowboy" menu is still in its testing phase, the menu is only available in a few cities. QSR Magazine reports that the "Spicy Cowboy" menu is being tested in Bakersfield, California; Terre Haute, Indiana; and Little Rock, Arkansas. If it's successful, Carl's Jr. and Hardee's stores across the country could start selling these spicy new items.
What's on Carl's Jr. and Hardee's 'Spicy Cowboy' menu
If you're in one of the Carl's Jr. or Hardee's "Spicy Cowboy" menu test locations, what can you expect from this new line of food items? According to QSR Magazine, the new menu has three products, which are the Spicy Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich, the Spicy Cowboy Cheeseburger, and the Double Spicy Cowboy Cheeseburger. This means that no matter what time you show up to Carl's Jr. or Hardee's, you can pack some heat into your meal.
Chewboom goes into more detail about what comes with these new items. Like most fast food breakfast sandwiches, the Spicy Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich comes with eggs. Additionally, the sandwich is topped with sausage and pepper jack and comes on a toasted jalapeño cornmeal bun. As for the burgers, the Spicy Cowboy Cheeseburger and its double counterpart come with the same toppings. The burgers will also be served on the jalapeño cornmeal buns and comes with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and BBQ sauce (per Chewboom). The sweetness from the BBQ sauce should balance out some of the spice from the jalapeños, but we're guessing you can expect fiery flavor.
Enticed by the cornmeal buns? If you plan on making any jalapeño cornbread yourself, don't forget this secret ingredient that makes Southern cornbread so delicious.