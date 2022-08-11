The Inflation News Restaurant-Goers Have Been Waiting For

Anyone who has participated in the economy in any way this year (which is, by and large, all of us) can confirm that inflation has been rampant. In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was up by an astonishing 8.3% globally, and in the United States alone, inflation rates were the highest they had been in 40 years (via World Economic Forum). Inflation is an inevitable principle of economics, but with the world re-opening after COVID-19 closures, the sudden spike in consumer demand has brought prices to historic highs. The war in Ukraine is also contributing to these staggering rates by disrupting global financial markets.

As consumers, we all know that inflation extends to every aspect of the economy. This includes all of our basic necessities, from clothing to gas to, of course, food. According to the World Economic Forum, from February to March, the monthly food price index measured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) increased 12.6%, the highest increase in over 20 years. As dismal as these figures appear to be, there is hope on the horizon, especially for foodies.