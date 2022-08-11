Carl's Jr. And Hardee's May Have A King's Hawaiian Menu On The Way

If you're wondering what the difference between Carl's Jr. and Hardee's is, the answer is not much. The brands fall under the same parent company, CKE, and have very similar menus (via Thrillist). One small difference is that the restaurants are marketed differently based on their location in the U.S. Since Carl's Jr. restaurants are predominantly located on the West Coast and Southwest, its marketing messaging and branding are aimed at a younger audience. Hardee's, on the other hand, is largely located in the Midwest and South, so its messaging "embraces Americana," per Thrillist.

Despite the brands having slightly different audiences, one thing their customers can probably agree on is loving King's Hawaiian rolls. According to Reader's Digest, the buttery, slightly sweet, fluffy rolls have quite a strong following, so we are not surprised that Carl's Jr. and Hardee's want to incorporate them into their menus. The brands are not the first fast food restaurant to use the sweet rolls (Firehouse Subs collaborated with King's Hawaiian in 2011), but the chains' sandwich-heavy menus will surely make for easy inclusion.