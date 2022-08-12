Emirates Airlines' First Class Is All Champagne And Caviar — Literally

It's hard not to be awestruck by the Dubai skyline. This architectural paradise simply screams out wealth and opulence with its recognizable Burj Al Arab, a gleaming sail-like marvel; the Burj Khalifa, the sky-piercing tallest building on the planet; and the twisty Cayan Tower, a cleverly designed masterpiece that makes a full 90-degree turn over the span of its 73 floors (via CNN). And once you step inside this shimmering city surrounded by sand, the extravagance becomes even more apparent.

As CosmopoliClan reveals, the ceiling of the Burj Al Arab's elevator area shimmers with 21,000 Swarovski crystals. It has one of the tallest atriums in existence, and its Royal Suite boasts a shower lined with 24-karat gold. That's not all — Business Insider reveals that the city's police force even drives Ferraris and Lamborghinis. Plus, Dubai boasts the world's largest shopping mall and an indoor ski resort that gives guests the chance to hang out with real penguins and experience the thrill of a toboggan ride. Heck, Dubai even holds the classy World Record for having the world's largest champagne tower that was made up of 54,740 glasses (via Caterer Middle East).

Unsurprisingly, the airline based in this desert paradise offers its passengers the same level of splendor in the air as the city shares on land.