Starbucks Is In Even More Hot Water After An Entire Store Walked Out

Although over 200 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since December 2021, the path to better conditions for the coffee chain's workers has not been an easy one. Workers have had to deal with understaffing, verbal and physical abuse, and apparently, the health benefits that Starbucks loves to tout are not as great as CEO Howard Schultz lets on (via Twitter). Instead of the coffee giant listening to its workers and trying to come to a compromise, the company has allegedly engaged in union-busting efforts across the country. According to The Guardian, as of 2020, over 75 employees linked to unions have been fired and hundreds of misconduct allegations have been filed.

One worker who has been associated with union efforts is a Starbucks employee of 13 years, Sam Amato. Amato used his personal email to communicate union efforts with management, and he believes he was punished for it, among other efforts to make his store a better place to work (via Today). "The first week of July, I filed a big ethics complaint within Starbucks about how (a manager) was violating policy and committing some unfair labor practices," Amato told Today. He then led the store on a strike the following day, and he cites his union activities as the reason why he was ultimately terminated, but Starbucks has a different story.