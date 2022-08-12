Trader Joe's New Lemonade Flavor Is Turning Heads

If there's anything Trader Joe's can promise its customers, it's that they will never get bored of the foods the grocery store chain has to offer. With a constant influx of new releases, limited edition treats, seasonal items, and the chain's wellness-centered products, there is always something to look forward to when you embark on your regular grocery trip, no matter the time of the year.

In 2022 alone, Trader Joe's brought several new products to shelves, and those products have become instant classics for shoppers all over the country. With pages on Instagram, Facebook, and Reddit, shoppers are always in the loop on the chain's new and returning items, as well as reviews from fellow shoppers. One of the store's latest releases was shared by the popular Instagram account Trader Joe's List and it may be the perfect drink for the summer — and followers are already lining up to give it a try.