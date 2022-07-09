The New Trader Joe's Item Instagram Is Already Raving About

If you haven't gotten the memo, summer is here and if you are like us, it might find you at more family picnics and cookouts than you can count. It may also have you accepting last-minute invites to those festive backyard cocktail parties and sipping on summer's must-have Dirty Shirley and wine-and-cola cocktails, not to mention those yummy mocktails of the frozen variety. There's just something about this time of the year that says "kick back and relax." But this warmer weather definitely brings out creativity when it comes to whipping up drinks that both wet the whistle and keep the conversation going. Maybe that's why a recent Trader Joe's find has social media abuzz.

Trader Joe's lines its shelves with summertime options such as TJ's tangerine cream bars, which the chain is no doubt hoping will capture the attention of kids or kids at heart. Trader Joe's summery coconut cold brew coffee concentrate has garnered positive attention on Instagram. And the store's spicy mango lemonade had some folks thinking of margaritas. Now, fans of TJ's have taken to Instagram to rave about a new product that seems to be aimed at people who love pineapple and the myriad of drinks you can create with this fruit. Here's what you need to know.