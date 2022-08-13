What You Need To Know About California's Free Meals For Students

"Childhood hunger affects learning," according to The Washington Post, so for children at risk of going hungry, free school meals help even the playing field. Moreover, free school meals are a "lifeline" for affected families. With that in mind, on July 9, 2021, California established the California Universal Meals Program that will ensure that free school meals will continue to be available to public grade school students across the board without families having to apply to participate, starting with the 2022-2023 school year (via California Department of Education). The Program is funded partly through the California State Legislature. In addition, California institutions classified as "high poverty schools" will be required to apply for funding through the federal government's existing subsidized meal rubric.

One important thing to keep in mind is that the success of California's Program will depend, in part, on the federal government continuing to offer school meal subsidies. The same is true for Maine's universal free school meals program, which went into effect days after California's, per GMA. Nevada followed suit on June 27, 2022, although it did not commit to universal free meals past the 2022-2023 school year, according to the Nevada Department of Agriculture. Like California and Maine, Nevada's program will be funded, in part, by existing federal programs. Whether other states will follow suit, only time will tell.