The Challenges Below Deck: Mediterranean's Dave White Faced Cooking On A Yacht - Exclusive

When it comes to the cooking on the yacht, food is expected to be of the highest quality. To achieve this, Chef Dave White told us, "There's unlimited budgets. You can get some of the best produce in the world." Still, all the money and produce in the world means nothing without the skilled hands to transform it — and that transformation takes time.

To produce a top-quality breakfast, Chef Dave got up every day to make three different types of bread. Bread-making is, at its best, a long process, but the sea adds some additional complications. "I was up early because I was trying to do my different sourdough breads, to get them started every morning. The proof always takes a lot longer on a yacht because of the air con — because of the temperature, it's so cold," he explained. "You have to always get up a good three, four hours before breakfast service."

It wasn't all bad, though. Waking up early allowed Chef Dave to enjoy one of his favorite things: a cup of coffee while watching the sunrise. "You get great sunrise [and] sunset most of the time. It's the best place to have a coffee in the morning."