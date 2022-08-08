What Below Deck Mediterranean's Dave White Is Cooking Up This Season - Exclusive Interview

What are some of the unique challenges you face being a chef on a yacht?

A lot of the time, [the tough thing about] being on the yacht is the space, especially on the 50-meter charter, which in my opinion is probably the hardest one to do. You've got up to 12 guests, and then you can have up to 10 crew as well. Nine times out of the ten, the galley isn't massive, so [you're] walking into a new galley and not having all the equipment that you're used to working with.

That was the case on the motor yacht Home. There was literally no equipment. It was a nightmare, and we had to get it in. It was really tough for the first charter. There was very little equipment. I actually brought a lot with me — I brought my own sous vide machine with me. I brought a lot of baking stuff in my big bag actually.

That's the challenge. With the crew and on the yacht, there's a lot more guest interaction, where in a restaurant you're back of house, you're hidden. On a yacht, they could come in at any time, and it's better. The guests want to see you. It's a lot more face-to-face contact.

What's the best part about being a chef on a yacht?

You get great sunrise [and] sunset most of the time. It's the best place to have a coffee in the morning. There's unlimited budgets. You can get some of the best produce in the world — on most yachts, that is. You get to meet lots of different people. You get to meet an amazing crew or whatnot, but in my opinion, I'd probably go for the traveling side of it, and that unlimited budget is awesome.