Padma Lakshmi Celebrated Tom Colicchio's 60th With A Sweet Tribute

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio have known each other for a long time. They've worked together on Bravo's "Top Chef" since 2006, when Season 1 host Katie Lee Biegel left the show and Lakshmi stepped in to take her place. Colicchio and Lakshmi both might seem rather stern and serious in their roles as hosts and judges on the show, but Lakshmi shared with Toronto Life in 2011 that there's more to Colicchio than fans might think based on what they see on-screen. "He's a good guitar player, he has a great sense of humour and he's very good with kids, including mine," she said.

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio's friendship seems to have only deepened over the years. "I think 14 years is a really good amount of time to see how a person evolves," Lakshmi told Vice in a 2021 interview about Colicchio. She says Colicchio has softened over time. Now, Colicchio has turned 60 years old. And wouldn't you know, the two friends got to celebrate his birthday together in London (via Twitter).