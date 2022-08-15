Padma Lakshmi Celebrated Tom Colicchio's 60th With A Sweet Tribute
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio have known each other for a long time. They've worked together on Bravo's "Top Chef" since 2006, when Season 1 host Katie Lee Biegel left the show and Lakshmi stepped in to take her place. Colicchio and Lakshmi both might seem rather stern and serious in their roles as hosts and judges on the show, but Lakshmi shared with Toronto Life in 2011 that there's more to Colicchio than fans might think based on what they see on-screen. "He's a good guitar player, he has a great sense of humour and he's very good with kids, including mine," she said.
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio's friendship seems to have only deepened over the years. "I think 14 years is a really good amount of time to see how a person evolves," Lakshmi told Vice in a 2021 interview about Colicchio. She says Colicchio has softened over time. Now, Colicchio has turned 60 years old. And wouldn't you know, the two friends got to celebrate his birthday together in London (via Twitter).
Why did Tom Colicchio celebrate his birthday in London?
Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter on August 15, 2022 to wish her "Top Chef" co-star Tom Colicchio a happy birthday. "Nice of you to have your 60th birthday party in London @tomcolicchio, and bring us all along. Happy Birthday, old man!" she joked. It's partially a joke (though her happy birthday wishes seem sincere) because Colicchio isn't in London to strictly celebrate his 60th birthday — it's also where season 20 of "Top Chef," which is called "Top Chef World All-Stars," is currently being filmed (via Bravo).
Accompanying her Tweet, Lakshmi shared several photos of herself and Colicchio over the years, from red carpet moments to silly times shared behind the scenes. She wasn't the only "Top Chef" star to wish Colicchio a happy birthday on social media. Judge Gail Simmons also made an Instagram post celebrating her co-star, sharing many pictures and saying "we all adore this dad-joking, crankifying, hat-wearing, guitar-playing, silly-face-making, dog-loving, award-winning chef, fisherman, human rights advocate, father, friend, mentor and surrogate big brother." It may be hard for Colicchio to be away from home and family on such a milestone birthday, but at least it sounds like he's surrounded by friends who will make his day feel special.