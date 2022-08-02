Gail Simmons Just Confirmed What Top Chef 2023 Will Look Like

Fans of "Top Chef," it's the moment you've been waiting for. On August 1, judge Gail Simmons took to Instagram to explain just how special the season 20 celebration will be. Posted alongside a photo of her in the U.K., Simmons revealed that the next season will be filmed in London. She also let it be known that the contestants will be World All-Stars from the previous seasons. "News flash! Pack your knives, your bags, your wellies!" the "Top Chef" judge excitedly wrote. She also shared a video teaser of the season.

"We've always wanted to do a season of "Top Chef" with winners, finalists, and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true," Senior Vice President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Ryan Flynn said in a statement on Bravo's website. "And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK's exceptional ingredients and international flavors."

Season 20 of "Top Chef" is set to premiere in early 2023.