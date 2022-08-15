What An RD Really Thinks Of Baskin-Robbins' New Cold Brew Treat
When you're looking for a shot of energy, reaching for a sugary coffee beverage may seem like the best choice, but the keyword there is "seem." Sure, all that sugar and caffeine will get you revved up quickly — after all, Starbucks Frappuccinos virtually built the trend (via Investment Talk). In 1996, the year after the blended drink's national launch, Starbucks made $52 million in Frappuccinos alone (per Boston Magazine). Today, it's hard to imagine the coffee brand without this iconic beverage. That being said, the real untold truth of Starbucks Frappuccinos is how unhealthy they are. A 24-ounce venti, or large, mocha cookie crumble Frappuccino made with whole milk will net you 590 calories, 75 grams of sugar, and 27 grams of fat (via Starbucks).
After nearly 20 years on the market, the Frappuccino isn't the only icy coffee drink on the block. There is of course the Frappuccinos' long-time rival, Dunkin' Donuts frozen coffee, formerly a coffee Coolatta (via Dunkin' and Grub Street). Ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins has their Cappuccino Blast, but this summer they've got a few new players. They're now offering a standard cold brew, and a blended drink made with cold brew, called the Oreo n' Cold Brew Blast (via Baskin-Robbins). But how do the new BR creations compare nutritionally?
Breakfast, beverage, or dessert? A dietitian weighs in
Made with two kinds of ice cream and blended with cold brew coffee, Baskin-Robbins' Oreo n' Cold Brew Blast is more of a traditional frappe than its competitors. In fact, Baskin-Robbins new cold brew flavor may really be a dessert. One thing's for sure, breakfast or dessert, this drink packs a heck of a punch.
According to registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, "This beverage offers more than just caffeine, but a dopamine rush from sugar along with a glucose spike." That energy surge largely comes from the 75 grams of added sugar. That's a mere three grams fewer than in two 12-ounce cans of Coke (via Baskin-Robbins and Coca-Cola). Best says while you'll get an energy boost, "you'll end up with an intense crash." At 670 calories and 8 grams of protein, this drink is almost a meal by itself — not to mention its 12 grams of saturated fat, which, according to Best, are where most of those calories come from. That calorie content is a third of the recommended daily value (per FDA).
So, how can we be slightly healthier? Best says you can shave off some fat, sugar, and calories by asking for the drink without the whipped cream and crushed cookie topping. Even still, you're left with a milkshake made with coffee instead of milk. Other than that, Best says your last option is to opt for another drink.