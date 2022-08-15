What An RD Really Thinks Of Baskin-Robbins' New Cold Brew Treat

Made with two kinds of ice cream and blended with cold brew coffee, Baskin-Robbins' Oreo n' Cold Brew Blast is more of a traditional frappe than its competitors. In fact, Baskin-Robbins new cold brew flavor may really be a dessert. One thing's for sure, breakfast or dessert, this drink packs a heck of a punch.

According to registered dietitian Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, "This beverage offers more than just caffeine, but a dopamine rush from sugar along with a glucose spike." That energy surge largely comes from the 75 grams of added sugar. That's a mere three grams fewer than in two 12-ounce cans of Coke (via Baskin-Robbins and Coca-Cola). Best says while you'll get an energy boost, "you'll end up with an intense crash." At 670 calories and 8 grams of protein, this drink is almost a meal by itself — not to mention its 12 grams of saturated fat, which, according to Best, are where most of those calories come from. That calorie content is a third of the recommended daily value (per FDA).

So, how can we be slightly healthier? Best says you can shave off some fat, sugar, and calories by asking for the drink without the whipped cream and crushed cookie topping. Even still, you're left with a milkshake made with coffee instead of milk. Other than that, Best says your last option is to opt for another drink.