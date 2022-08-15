Jeni's Returning Ice Cream Flavor Is Inspired By A Popular Cake

It's August. For some, that means days are filled with trips to the beach, vacations to the lake, or movie marathons in the air conditioning, but for others, that means that we're smack-dab in the middle of wedding season. According to The Knot, 80% of weddings are held from May through October, with October being the most popular wedding month of all.

One of the best parts of going to a wedding is getting free food. But it's hard to get the food right, even if you're a millionaire. The internet roasted Kourtney Kardashian's wedding food mercilessly, proving that money can't always buy the satisfaction of your guests. That must be why they invented wedding cake. Wedding cake can erase a lot of bad matrimonial moments from a guest's mind, and it's too bad that it's something most people only get to enjoy when actually attending a wedding. But Jeni's Ice Cream seeks to change that, thanks to the return of their seasonal Wedding Cake ice cream flavor (via Facebook).