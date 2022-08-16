We Finally Know When 7-Eleven Is Holding Bring Your Own Cup Day

7-Eleven has been around since 1927 and has grown to include more than 81,000 stores worldwide. The convenience store chain/gas station is perhaps the perfect embodiment of America's "bigger is better" ethos, offering products like the iconic Big Gulp, a prodigious 32-ounce fountain soft drink introduced in 1976 (per Britannica).

It's also credited with a series of firsts, including being the first convenience store to sell gas and the first to sell fresh coffee in to-go cups. But the company has also had to overcome some daunting obstacles along the way. 7-Eleven has survived two separate bouts of bankruptcy during its 95-year existence, including a takeover by 7-Eleven Japan in the 1990s that gradually helped revive the faltering business and turn it around (via Linkedin).

Today 7-Eleven has continued to adapt to an ever-changing market and evolving consumer habits, launching a delivery app called 7NOW in 2018 that contributed to helping them survive the pandemic. While customers appreciate the convenience of having food and other essentials delivered, they might want to get out of the house for 7-Eleven's Bring Your Own Cup Day, which celebrates one of the chain's most popular items, the brain freeze-inducing Slurpee.