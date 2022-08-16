How Long Can You Actually Keep Leftovers In The Fridge?

So you've ended up boiling way too much pasta or rice than you could possibly eat or perhaps, there's you've just cooked a little more food than you intended to. No matter the scenario, everyone's been there: You've served everyone second helpings and pushed yourself to squeeze in just another bite, yet there's still a pot full of food. Luckily, there's that handy appliance called a refrigerator that can store leftovers for tomorrow's lunch. But have you ever wondered precisely how long cooked leftovers stay fresh in the fridge?

Foods stay fresh in the refrigerator depending on how well they are stored. Professor of food microbiology at Cornell University, Randy Worobo, Ph.D., tells SELF that it's crucial to not leave your leftovers out at room temperature for longer than two hours after which the food's temperature falls enough for microbes to breed. The longer the food is out, the more prone it is to spoiling which is why refrigerating leftover restaurant food once you're home can be tricky. It's also important to use airtight containers, maintain your refrigerator's temperature at 40 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, and do your best to not cross-contaminate cooked food with anything raw.

But that's not all. How long you can store leftovers in the refrigerator also depends on exactly what it is that you've cooked.