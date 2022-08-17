The Unique Potato Dish At Martha Stewart's Vegas Restaurant
Earlier this month, Martha Stewart fans got word of the grand opening of the celeb's debut restaurant in Las Vegas. The Bedford By Martha Stewart joins the ranks of other celebrity eateries in the building — including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay — and it just might be the most exciting thing to hit the Paris Las Vegas hotel since Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell" mashup musical. As you might guess from the name, the restaurant is bent on bringing "New York to life in Las Vegas," per a press release.
After publishing more cookbooks than anyone reasonably has time to count, helming a lifestyle brand, and maintaining her status as a cultural icon, it was only a matter of time before Stewart brought her dream cuisine to the world. According to Eater, the decor at this snazzy kitchen on the strip is inspired by the celeb's farmhouse in Bedford, New York, complete with a replica of her living room.
Another element of The Bedford that's inspired by Martha's quaint-yet-glamorous digs is the menu, which seems intent on mastering the classics. There are things like steak tartare and oysters Rockefeller for starters; there are standouts like pierogis, short rib ragu, and lemon risotto for mains; and there's a frisée salad zhuzhed up with bacon lardon and a poached egg. The prices are fairly standard for a Vegas celebrity restaurant, unless you decide to order a particular potato side dish.
Sin City's most expensive spud
Sharing a flat rate of $15.95, the side dishes on The Bedford's menu include potato purée, matchstick fries, creamed spinach, spicy corn pudding, and seared shishito peppers. At the top of the list is something a little less conventional: a smashed baked potato with crème fraîche, chives, and bacon lardons, prepared tableside and served on a sleek wooden board. Noting her approval of all the other items on the menu, Eater's Amy McCarthy chalks up the dish to "gimmicky showmanship." This could be due to the optional Golden Osetra caviar topping, which would set a diner back nearly $300 if they opt for the 4-ounce portion (you can also get your pierogies topped with the same fancy fish eggs).
Perhaps fans would be happier to place an order of "Martha's Favorite Baked Potato," a classic recipe in which "a humble spud transforms into a tender, fluffy cloud encased in a crisp jacket." Then again, those who book a trip to Vegas to eat at The Bedford probably won't mind a little extra pizzaz to go with the celeb's signature martini (per ABC News).