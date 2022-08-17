The Unique Potato Dish At Martha Stewart's Vegas Restaurant

Earlier this month, Martha Stewart fans got word of the grand opening of the celeb's debut restaurant in Las Vegas. The Bedford By Martha Stewart joins the ranks of other celebrity eateries in the building — including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay — and it just might be the most exciting thing to hit the Paris Las Vegas hotel since Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell" mashup musical. As you might guess from the name, the restaurant is bent on bringing "New York to life in Las Vegas," per a press release.

After publishing more cookbooks than anyone reasonably has time to count, helming a lifestyle brand, and maintaining her status as a cultural icon, it was only a matter of time before Stewart brought her dream cuisine to the world. According to Eater, the decor at this snazzy kitchen on the strip is inspired by the celeb's farmhouse in Bedford, New York, complete with a replica of her living room.

Another element of The Bedford that's inspired by Martha's quaint-yet-glamorous digs is the menu, which seems intent on mastering the classics. There are things like steak tartare and oysters Rockefeller for starters; there are standouts like pierogis, short rib ragu, and lemon risotto for mains; and there's a frisée salad zhuzhed up with bacon lardon and a poached egg. The prices are fairly standard for a Vegas celebrity restaurant, unless you decide to order a particular potato side dish.