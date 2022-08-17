Brooklyn Beckham Called Himself A 'Chef' And TikTok Has Thoughts

Fame-wise, Brooklyn Beckham is hot on the heels of his parents, former footballer David and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, both of whom are current fashion and luxury icons. Brooklyn's star is on the rise, however. His recent nuptials to actress and billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz made international headlines, as have recent rumors that his bride doesn't exactly jibe with his celebrity mum.

Although Beckham was obviously born with a diamond-encrusted silver spoon in his mouth, the guy is apparently legitimately sweet and a hard worker, by most reports. Recently, TikToker Daniel Mac flagged down the driver of a MacLaren P1, which he notes in his video is worth $1.2 million and is one of only 375 in the world. Gushing over the car, it took Mac a hot second to realize who was behind the wheel. "100% did not recognize him at first," Mac explains in the comments.

During the interaction, Mac calls the car "awesome," and then asks the eldest Beckham son what he does for a living. To that, Beckham replied that he's a chef, and advised people to "just follow your passion." Cue the sarcastic people of TikTok, who had plenty to say about how that car was really funded.