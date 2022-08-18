Jägermeister Brandmeister Willy Shine Recommends The Best Infusions And Cocktails - Exclusive Interview

You do quite a bit of cocktail development with Jägermeister as part of your job. What's your favorite part of the process?

Cocktail creation is ... one of my favorite things to do. I come from the beginning of the world of bringing cocktails back. I had a lot of really wonderful mentors that brought me along ... Back in the '90s and early 2000s, not only did cocktails come back because of people discovering books, but it also came back because bartenders [were] learning from the kitchen a little bit. The combination of those two things was like the worlds coming together — the front of the house and the back of the house coming together.

One of our good friends, Chef Chris Santos ... he calls it "the heart of the house," being the kitchen and the bar coming together to create together. I dive deep. There's got to be some type of inspiration coming from somewhere, whether that's a song or whether that's a season, whether it's an ingredient ... art, a dish that I had at a restaurant with flavor pairings coming together that makes a light bulb go off. You're like, "Oh my God, this is amazing. I could make a drink and do it like this."

After all that, you got to have an understanding of what I was calling the mother sauces before. There's really only about seven to 11 recipes for cocktails, but then the world is yours ... if you know those, ehether it's a two-ounce, a base with a three-quarter citrus, three-quarter syrup — which would make a sour — which could be a daiquiri or a whiskey sour, or something along those lines.

Think about it. Instead of using rum, use whiskey or use gin or use any type of base spirit, and then your citruses are using lemon or lime, or you could mess with that and add some grapefruit, add a little pineapple, and your syrups are [never]-ending. You got sugar syrups, whether it's demerara or white sugar, you can use maple syrup, honey, agave, and then you can infuse all those things with different types of teas and botanicals, as well as the spirit. You can infuse the spirits as well.

Then it comes into, okay, here's Jägermeister. Here are the experiences. Here are the events I'm doing. Here's the national campaign ... You think about glassware, you think about not everything's going to be in a coop, not everything's going to be in a rocks glass, not everything's going to be a high ball. It's all about balance. Not everything's going to be sour. Some are going to be strong. Some are going to be tiki-esque, tropical. Some will play off of some of the baking spices, seasonal, all of these different things. This is where my head goes as far as building and creating cocktails from the beginning. It's a bit of an art form.