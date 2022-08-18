The Important Reason Ben & Jerry's Is Teaming Up With Tony's Chocolonely

Forrest Gump might not have known which chocolate he would eat in that infamous box, but consumers are craving more information about the foods they eat. Terms like fair-trade, eco-friendly, and various other labels can entice one purchase over another. And while many people savor a piece of chocolate as a sweet indulgence, the treat's journey to the shelf may not be quite as scrumptious.

According to FoodIsPower.org, cacao bean farmers can employ child labor to meet minuscule margins for harvesting their crop. But unlike with other industries, the stories of child labor flavoring the cacao industry aren't necessarily as well-known. That's why Ben & Jerry and Tony's Chocolonely want to unwrap a conversation on how that chocolate comes to be.

Tony's Chocolonely has made its mission to educate consumers and free chocolate from inhumane farming practices. Through its five sourcing principles, the hope is to empower farmers and create a more sustainable cocoa chain. And with its partnership with Ben & Jerry's, the two brands are hoping to create meaningful change one scoop at a time.