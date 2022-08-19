Bobby Flay And Duff Goldman Are Getting Their Own Movies

Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman are no strangers to the TV screen. Between the laundry list of Food Network shows they've hosted and made guest appearances on, the celebs have probably had more air time than some professional actors. And while their cooking styles and personalities are very different (Flay is partial to the stern mastery of the grill, while Goldman is more at home moonlighting as a bass guitarist after shifts at his Baltimore bake shop Charm City Cakes), they share plenty of fan crossover.

This November, stans will be in for a treat as Flay and Goldman take on supporting roles in two separate scripted Food Network holiday specials. Unlike that episode of "Entourage" where Bobby Flay played himself, both stars will play fictional characters in food-centric movies that celebrate the spirit of Christmas. This year's new Netflix lineup of Hallmark holiday movies just might have some competition on its hands.