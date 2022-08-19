The Unlikely Way Bobby Flay Just Beat Ryan Reynolds
Bobby Flay and Ryan Reynolds may have more in common than you think. They both dropped out of school and worked as busboys, for example. Bobby Flay left high school at age 17 because he "had no interest in schoolwork," and began busing tables in a restaurant where his dad was a part-owner (via The Wall Street Journal). Ryan Reynolds made it through high school (or as they call it in Canada, secondary school), but dropped out of college after a few months to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting at age 19 (via The Canadian Encyclopedia). As a young actor trying to make it in Hollywood, the "Deadpool" star worked odd jobs, including as a busboy.
Unlike Flay, Reynolds never climbed the ladder and made it into the kitchen, but we don't think that was his end goal, since he doesn't enjoy cooking to this day. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire," Reynolds told Men's Health. "The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life." For this reason and several others, the Aviation Gin owner would never face off against Bobby Flay in a cooking competition, but he was winning a popularity contest against the "Beat Bobby Flay" star, until recently.
Bobby Flay edged out Ryan Reynolds as this restaurant owner's favorite famous customer
Another thing that Bobby Flay and Ryan Reynolds share is their affinity for Jitlada, a Thai restaurant in Hollywood (via People). The Food Network star was recently visiting with the owner, Jazz Singsanong, as part of a segment for his new limited series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast." While he was learning how to make green curry, he inquired about how to get his photo up on the front window of the restaurant, which is currently occupied by Guy Fieri.
Fieri visited the restaurant in 2017 on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" with Jet Tila and Aarti Sequiera, so Flay is a little late to the party. Fieri isn't his only competition for getting his face on the wall, though. Apparently, Ryan Reynolds was Singsanong's favorite celebrity customer until he had a baby and stopped coming in as often (via People). By process of elimination, Bobby Flay is now the favorite customer, and he seemed pretty excited about it on the show. "Sorry Ryan, it's over! You gotta show up for some green curry," joked the celebrity chef.