The Unlikely Way Bobby Flay Just Beat Ryan Reynolds

Bobby Flay and Ryan Reynolds may have more in common than you think. They both dropped out of school and worked as busboys, for example. Bobby Flay left high school at age 17 because he "had no interest in schoolwork," and began busing tables in a restaurant where his dad was a part-owner (via The Wall Street Journal). Ryan Reynolds made it through high school (or as they call it in Canada, secondary school), but dropped out of college after a few months to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting at age 19 (via The Canadian Encyclopedia). As a young actor trying to make it in Hollywood, the "Deadpool" star worked odd jobs, including as a busboy.

Unlike Flay, Reynolds never climbed the ladder and made it into the kitchen, but we don't think that was his end goal, since he doesn't enjoy cooking to this day. "If I cook, you'll have a structure fire," Reynolds told Men's Health. "The firemen will kick down our door, take my wife away, and give her a better life." For this reason and several others, the Aviation Gin owner would never face off against Bobby Flay in a cooking competition, but he was winning a popularity contest against the "Beat Bobby Flay" star, until recently.