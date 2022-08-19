The Unexpected Product Pepsi Just Launched For Football Season
Pepsi has been partnering with the NFL for over 40 years, filling the sidelines with Gatorade and sponsoring the iconic Super Bowl halftime show (via PR Newswire). According to CNBC, the beverage behemoth has sponsored the halftime show since 2012, and as of this year, the company is passing the torch. If there was ever a time to drop the mic, it makes sense to do it after this year's epic performance from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.
The decision came down to budget, because even though Pepsi is a huge company, the rights to the halftime show don't come cheap, up to $50 million to be exact. The snack and beverage company will still partner with the NFL in other ways, like having pouring rights at important events and keeping Gatorade in the spotlight on the sidelines. Additionally, the brand announced that it is collaborating with the NFL to create a product that will make sure fans do not miss a second of the game — while sipping on an ice-cold Pepsi, of course.
The Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV combines two key elements of a successful game day
You may think you have your living room completely optimized for game day until you see the Pepsi Gametime Fridge TV. It's exactly what it sounds like, a 55" 4K LED screen with a 16-can beverage refrigerator attached to it (via PR Newswire). You may be thinking that it sounds clunky, but the fridge is mounted behind the TV and the screen slides left and right, revealing the fridge only when you want it to be seen. It would be awesome if Pepsi mass-produced these, but this technological marvel will only be awarded to one thirsty football fan via a sweepstakes.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes on either Instagram or Twitter. To enter on Instagram, follow Pepsi and tag a few game-day friends in the comments, followed by the hashtags #GametimeFridgeTV and #PepsiSweepstakes (via the official rules of the sweepstakes). On Twitter, it's the same rules, but with quote tweeting instead of commenting. To make sure you are eligible to enter the contest and enter correctly, read through the official rules. The sweepstakes ends at midnight EST on August 20, so you'll have to act fast if you want this game-changing TV fridge combo.