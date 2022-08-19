The Unexpected Product Pepsi Just Launched For Football Season

Pepsi has been partnering with the NFL for over 40 years, filling the sidelines with Gatorade and sponsoring the iconic Super Bowl halftime show (via PR Newswire). According to CNBC, the beverage behemoth has sponsored the halftime show since 2012, and as of this year, the company is passing the torch. If there was ever a time to drop the mic, it makes sense to do it after this year's epic performance from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent.

The decision came down to budget, because even though Pepsi is a huge company, the rights to the halftime show don't come cheap, up to $50 million to be exact. The snack and beverage company will still partner with the NFL in other ways, like having pouring rights at important events and keeping Gatorade in the spotlight on the sidelines. Additionally, the brand announced that it is collaborating with the NFL to create a product that will make sure fans do not miss a second of the game — while sipping on an ice-cold Pepsi, of course.