Pepsi Just Made A Huge Announcement About The Super Bowl Halftime Show

If you're a Super Bowl fan, you probably know that for the last decade, Pepsi has been the name — and the money — behind the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show. But that's now in the past, as Pepsi took to social media on May 24 to reveal that it would no longer be in the sponsor's seat for the iconic entertainment event.

Pepsi's tweet read: "After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it's time to pass the mic. Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage..."

The iconic soft drink maker went on to invite its followers to reminisce about the last decade, saying: "26 musical acts representing 168 Grammys and almost 1,000 Billboard hits have rocked the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show stage over the past 10 years. Got a favorite #PepsiHalftime memory? Drop it here." Pepsi's followers obliged, sharing comments, GIFs, and stills from iconic Halftime performances by Beyonce, Michael Jackson, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Shakira. One fan even asked Pepsi for this favor: "You must to make a video with all the Halftime Shows and saying good bye @pepsi, i can help you if you want."