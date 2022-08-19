You Can Now Dress Like The Pioneer Woman's Kitchen

Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking and country life. Drummond hosts her own cooking show, showcasing her favorite meals to make for her large family. When she's not cooking on TV, she can be found helping to develop recipes and cultivate merchandise for her very own store, The Mercantile.

Fans of Drummond's obsess over her food, but they've also taken notice of her unique style. Drummond has professed her love for bright colors and florals, which is obvious with one look at her cookware. Her pots and pans come in fun colors like teal and purple, with some adorned with brightly colored flowers. It's no surprise that she wants her clothing line to reflect the same feminine details as her cookware.

As noted by several media outlets, Drummond's signature look includes a "blousy top." In one of her Instagram posts, she refers to one such blousy top as a brightly-colored flowy shirt that flatters the "calamity and chaos" going on underneath. Drummond's fashion choices were so popular among her fans, that she even did closet giveaways before launching her fashion line at Walmart. And as we transition to fall, Drummond is providing fans with some fun new options for a spruced-up wardrobe.