You Can Now Dress Like The Pioneer Woman's Kitchen
Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, knows a thing or two when it comes to cooking and country life. Drummond hosts her own cooking show, showcasing her favorite meals to make for her large family. When she's not cooking on TV, she can be found helping to develop recipes and cultivate merchandise for her very own store, The Mercantile.
Fans of Drummond's obsess over her food, but they've also taken notice of her unique style. Drummond has professed her love for bright colors and florals, which is obvious with one look at her cookware. Her pots and pans come in fun colors like teal and purple, with some adorned with brightly colored flowers. It's no surprise that she wants her clothing line to reflect the same feminine details as her cookware.
As noted by several media outlets, Drummond's signature look includes a "blousy top." In one of her Instagram posts, she refers to one such blousy top as a brightly-colored flowy shirt that flatters the "calamity and chaos" going on underneath. Drummond's fashion choices were so popular among her fans, that she even did closet giveaways before launching her fashion line at Walmart. And as we transition to fall, Drummond is providing fans with some fun new options for a spruced-up wardrobe.
The fall line collection full of colorful prints
Pioneer Woman's fall clothing line launched at Walmart this month with several new items to get us in the fall spirit. On her website, Ree Drummond talks about her love of fall and how her new collection embraces seasonal change. The fall collection includes colorful sweaters, blouses, pants, dusters, and dresses. Drummond wanted the fall line to focus on versatile clothes that could be worn to "family gatherings and football games."
The new line of clothing matches almost perfectly with several items in her kitchen collection. The brightly colored flower motif can be found in the garden floral sweater and her floral dutch oven. New to the collection are some richer, deeper colors that she thinks are the perfect complement to fall. These include blouses and dresses in dark navy and even black. For those who want bright pops of color, there is certainly no shortage in this collection. Even the darker colored pieces like her black dress have hues of red, pink, and blue lining the bottom.