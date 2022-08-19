Why Krispy Kreme Isn't Doing As Well As You Think

Although Krispy Kreme performed well in 2021 and predicted strong growth due to the implementation of its Hub and Spoke business model, unexpected economic circumstances have caused issues for the brand in 2022. According to Restaurant Business Online, the company's shares dropped 15% earlier this week due to projected revenues not living up to expectations.

Krispy Kreme's international stores helped drive revenue growth in 2021, but in 2022, the company is taking a hit from its U.K. stores. According to CNN, operating costs for businesses are up across the board in the U.K. This problem is not unique to the U.K., as the chain is experiencing high labor and food costs in its U.S. locations as well (via Restaurant Business Online).

To combat these financial woes, the brand is doubling down on its plan to buy as many locations from franchisees as possible. The chain is also closing 10 stores that do not have any "spokes" and have underperformed. The donut shop has already seen success with its hub and spoke model in international markets, with $9.8 million in sales per hub over the past year, so it is hoping to replicate that in the U.S. and Canada.