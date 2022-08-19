Twitter Is Seriously Hyped For Wendy's French Toast Sticks

Though the addition of French toast sticks is new to Wendy's — who just announced that major changes are coming — the delectable item has long been integrated into fast food chain breakfast menus. According to Restaurant Business, the first French toast sticks were added to Burger King's menu more than 30 years ago in 1986. Additional chains that offer similar products include Sonic, Jack in the Box, and McDonald's, among several others.

Wendy's announced last week in a press release that it would begin serving French toast sticks on August 15. The treat will be offered as a meal with potatoes and a drink, or à la carte in four and six piece quantities. "Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu — this time with something sweet," Wendy's chief marketing officer Carl Loredo said. To continue the promo of the new item on Thursday, the company posted a hilarious meme on Twitter and hyped up fans in the comment section.