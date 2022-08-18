Wendy's Just Announced Major Changes Are Coming

As generations change, so do food and beverage companies. After about decade or so in business, rebranding is an important step to ensure your businesses' success continues, according to T.E. Digital. Apple has rebranded three times, Pepsi has rebranded on 11 occasions, and Starbucks has changed things up four times. Another example is Taco Bell's upgrade in 2016. According to Lippincott, the brand made its bell logo more recognizable and customizable with a modern sans-serif font for the name.

Per QSR, Subway underwent a similar rebranding effort about a year later. One major difference was an arrow-curved logo you may not have noticed. "You see that now in our packaging. It will be in our new restaurants. It's like a signature Subway stamp," vice president of operations Trevor Haynes said. Not to be outdone by recent rebrands, Wendy's is now choosing to step into the next generation with a big change.