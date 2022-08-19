Here's How Starbucks Is Being Rebranded In Russia

Starbucks fans may get a sense of déjà vu when they see the new Stars Coffee logo. It features a woman with a stylized kokoshnik, which is a traditional Russian headdress that DailyArt Magazine says has been around since the 17th century; but the similarity is no accident.

Sostav indicated that Anton Pinskiy wanted the branding to be as close to the original as possible in order to establish "some form of continuity," which included the logo's shape and its use of a "female gender" icon in the logo, per Reuters. But because Starbucks took everything with it when it closed up shop — from recipes to production base — Timati said Stars Coffee was a wholly new enterprise (via The Wall Street Journal). "We just found other suppliers, found the right roasters, and because the baristas mixed it all correctly, we have a product that we think will be competitive," the rapper said.

Even without the power of Starbucks behind it, WSJ said Stars Coffee still pulled together a menu that might be familiar to all Starbucks fans and which offers the usual coffee, pastries, and desserts. And while there is currently just one Stars Coffee in Moscow, its new owners are hoping to eventually reopen all 130 branches, with two or three of the branches to offer up boozy drinks.