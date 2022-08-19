Trader Joe's Is Discontinuing Its Takis And Reddit Is In Shambles

Trader Joe's is known for creating a lot of its own products instead of selling name-brand items like other grocery stores. These items are sometimes original ideas and other times based off of products sold elsewhere. However, the store always does a good job of putting its own Trader Joe's twist on the items and fans end up loving them — and sometime even forming a cult following around a particular product.

Unfortunately, for a product that only Trader Joe's makes, there comes an inconvenience when that item is discontinued. We have all experienced the deflating event of a favorite product vanishing from shelves for unknown reasons. While sometimes those products make a return to Trader Joe's aisles, shoppers are left to find an alternative when they don't. We are sorry to say those feelings are about to return, as Reddit has discovered some unfortunate news about a fan-favorite Trader Joe's snack that is being discontinued.