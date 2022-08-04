The Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item That's Finally Back On Shelves

The Instagram account that goes by @traderjoeslist posted a photo of TJ's beloved meat alternative and enthusiastically captioned it, "IT'S BACK PULLED JACKFRUIT IN SMOKY BBQ SAUCE." The poster recommends pairing the $2.99-per-pouch product with coleslaw, sweet/spicy pickles and a tasty bun for a delicious sandwich!" Fellow fans also took time to relish in the good news, with one writing, "It's back?! I'm stocking up this year. I made sliders with it last year. They were delicious." Another shared, "I used this last year as a meat substitute in chili, it was great!" Still another planned to stock up on the jackfruit this summer: "Bought like 3 of these when they first came out because they keep for a long time," they said.

According to the packaging, the Pulled Jackfruit in Smoky BBQ Sauce can be microwaved in the pouch it comes in. Each serving — there are two — has 120 calories and 1 gram of fat. But how does it taste? Per What's Good At Trader Joe's, because jackfruit has a "mild," almost neutral flavor, it pairs well most ingredients. The reviewer wrote, "That works because that really helps take on the flavor of the sauce...and man. this BBQ Sauce is pretty legit," calling it balanced in sweetness, acidity, and spice.