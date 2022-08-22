Why Chef Dave White Loves Fast Food Burgers — Exclusive

When asked during our exclusive interview about what he likes to eat, Chef Dave White responded candidly, "I love burgers. This is so bad — I do like McDonald's and Burger King." While the admission may shock some since Chef Dave is a chef on a yacht that costs over $100,000 per week to rent, he defended his choice with a simple explanation. "It's consistent. There's no expectation. It is cheap, it is bad for you, you shouldn't eat it, but it's consistent." Chef Dave does make a compelling point. No matter the burger quality, it is at least consistent. No one is digging in to a McDonald's or Burger King burger with the expectation that it will be good for them. As long as they set reasonable expectations relative to the price, they will not be disappointed. And there is something to say for that consistency.

As Chef Dave notes, "There's nothing worse than going to a good restaurant and being let down about it." That is so true. A good restaurant has more room for disappointment. A person may have more invested in that meal, but by going to the standby fast food restaurants, they can almost always guarantee they know what they're getting.

